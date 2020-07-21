5040 MAYTIME Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest parking hot tub

Move-in ready 3 bedroom + loft condo for lease in excellent location at Lakeside Villas in Culver City! Unit features spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, central AC, master bedroom with master bath, upstairs loft with closet makes great home office, large kitchen with lots of countertops and all appliances included. laundry inside, large balcony with beautiful views of landscaped grounds, 2 car side-by-side parking with storage space! Complex has it all with: gated entry with guard, guest parking, 3 pools, playground, there is also a walking path along serene lake. One block to Raintree Plaza with lots of shops and restaurants. Culver City schools and services. Sorry no pets.