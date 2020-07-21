All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 5040 MAYTIME Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
5040 MAYTIME Lane
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

5040 MAYTIME Lane

5040 Maytime Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

5040 Maytime Lane, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Move-in ready 3 bedroom + loft condo for lease in excellent location at Lakeside Villas in Culver City! Unit features spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, central AC, master bedroom with master bath, upstairs loft with closet makes great home office, large kitchen with lots of countertops and all appliances included. laundry inside, large balcony with beautiful views of landscaped grounds, 2 car side-by-side parking with storage space! Complex has it all with: gated entry with guard, guest parking, 3 pools, playground, there is also a walking path along serene lake. One block to Raintree Plaza with lots of shops and restaurants. Culver City schools and services. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 MAYTIME Lane have any available units?
5040 MAYTIME Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 5040 MAYTIME Lane have?
Some of 5040 MAYTIME Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 MAYTIME Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5040 MAYTIME Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 MAYTIME Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5040 MAYTIME Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 5040 MAYTIME Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5040 MAYTIME Lane offers parking.
Does 5040 MAYTIME Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5040 MAYTIME Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 MAYTIME Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5040 MAYTIME Lane has a pool.
Does 5040 MAYTIME Lane have accessible units?
No, 5040 MAYTIME Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 MAYTIME Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5040 MAYTIME Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5040 MAYTIME Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5040 MAYTIME Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
9301 Lucerne Ave
9301 Lucerne Avenue
Culver City, CA 90232
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCulver City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Culver City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA
San Dimas, CACerritos, CAMarina del Rey, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACovina, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills
Washington Culver

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts