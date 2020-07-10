5011 Stoney Creek Road, Unit 326

Amenities

+ Den! Beautiful lower condo with large patio in Tara Hills, a resort style living complex! - Spacious lower condo unit with extra large fenced in patio. Patio also has a large closet to store surf boards, gardening tools, bikes, etc. Hardwood floors in the living areas and carpet in the bedroom. Newer wall A/C unit in living room. Kitchen comes with newer gas range (stove/oven) and a newer dishwasher. Bathroom was recently remodeled The bedroom has an extra large closet with built-in shelves, and a den with window which can be used as an office, studio or additional sleeping area. Condo comes with two side by side parking spaces! Gas, water, trash and basic cable are paid for. Will consider a small pet with additional deposit.



The Tara Hills is a resort style living complex with two pools, saunas, jacuzzi, gyms, recreation room and lush landscape. Close to Target, Bed Bath and Beyond and the Fox Hills Mall. Minutes to Marina Del Rey, Santa Monica, Venice, Hollywood, Westwood and the Westside. Nearby parks include Coombs Park, Lindberg Park and Doctor Carlson Memorial Park. Nearby schools include Star Prep Academy, Farragut Elementary School and Culver City Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Jackson Market and Deli, Ralphs and Pavilions. Nearby coffee shops include The Spot Cafe & Lounge, Island Monarch Coffee and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Denny's, Sushi Mashiko and All India Flavor.



