4273 Vinton Ave

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath - Stunning luxury recently remodeled 3 BED plus an extra large exterior space, this home is the most beautiful house in Culver City, a boutique style that just got fully remodeled. This gorgeous home features bountiful natural light throughout the day, high ceilings, and large windows throughout. Kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops and backsplash, beautiful cabinetry & stainless steel appliances. Spectacular Hardwood floors flow through the over-sized open living room area and bedrooms. Two other bedrooms complement this highly luxurious house in the prime location of Culver City. Two car detached garage in the back, nice covered patio in the backyard , close to Trader Joes, Whole Foods and Jackson Market and Deli, walking distance from Sony Pictures. Its nearby recreational centers include Carlson Park, Boneyard Dog Park and Veterans Park, dont miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity. Sited on a quiet tree-lined street in the heart of Culver City close to Venice Blvd and the 405.

Walking distance to downtown Culver City restaurants, bars, shopping and movie theater.

No Dogs Allowed



