Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
4273 Vinton Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

4273 Vinton Ave

4273 Vinton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4273 Vinton Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
Park East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath - Stunning luxury recently remodeled 3 BED plus an extra large exterior space, this home is the most beautiful house in Culver City, a boutique style that just got fully remodeled. This gorgeous home features bountiful natural light throughout the day, high ceilings, and large windows throughout. Kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops and backsplash, beautiful cabinetry & stainless steel appliances. Spectacular Hardwood floors flow through the over-sized open living room area and bedrooms. Two other bedrooms complement this highly luxurious house in the prime location of Culver City. Two car detached garage in the back, nice covered patio in the backyard , close to Trader Joes, Whole Foods and Jackson Market and Deli, walking distance from Sony Pictures. Its nearby recreational centers include Carlson Park, Boneyard Dog Park and Veterans Park, dont miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity. Sited on a quiet tree-lined street in the heart of Culver City close to Venice Blvd and the 405.
Walking distance to downtown Culver City restaurants, bars, shopping and movie theater.
Price subjected to availability.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5613029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4273 Vinton Ave have any available units?
4273 Vinton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4273 Vinton Ave have?
Some of 4273 Vinton Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4273 Vinton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4273 Vinton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4273 Vinton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4273 Vinton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4273 Vinton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4273 Vinton Ave offers parking.
Does 4273 Vinton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4273 Vinton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4273 Vinton Ave have a pool?
No, 4273 Vinton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4273 Vinton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4273 Vinton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4273 Vinton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4273 Vinton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4273 Vinton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4273 Vinton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

