Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4243 BERRYMAN Avenue

4243 Berryman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4243 Berryman Avenue, Culver City, CA 90066
McLaughlin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RARE opportunity to live in one of the most desirable neighborhoods on the west side, Culver City - rated A+ on Niche! Be the first to live in this 2 bed/1.5 bath renovated home filled with natural light. There is roomy 3rd room that can be used as a den, guest room or office. It has been fully restored inside and out, with brand new appliances, the latest A/C system, and a beautifully landscaped backyard - perfect for entertaining. . The stunning private backyard has multiple sitting areas and large covered sunroom. This home Includes a large 2-car garage. Located in the highly coveted Culver City school district and close to downtown, shops, restaurants, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue have any available units?
4243 BERRYMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue have?
Some of 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4243 BERRYMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4243 BERRYMAN Avenue has units with air conditioning.

