4243 BERRYMAN Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

RARE opportunity to live in one of the most desirable neighborhoods on the west side, Culver City - rated A+ on Niche! Be the first to live in this 2 bed/1.5 bath renovated home filled with natural light. There is roomy 3rd room that can be used as a den, guest room or office. It has been fully restored inside and out, with brand new appliances, the latest A/C system, and a beautifully landscaped backyard - perfect for entertaining. . The stunning private backyard has multiple sitting areas and large covered sunroom. This home Includes a large 2-car garage. Located in the highly coveted Culver City school district and close to downtown, shops, restaurants, and more!