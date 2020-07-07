All apartments in Culver City
4155 Jackson Ave.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

4155 Jackson Ave

4155 Jackson Avenue
Culver City
Location

4155 Jackson Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230
Park East

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
This newly remodeled back house home, offers a combination of modern renovations with a hint of Spanish accents. With a spacious living area and large bay windows, ample natural light illuminates the unit throughout. The kitchen is fully renovated with stainless steel appliances and a wet bar. Separate dining area included.

Both bedrooms have an attached spaces ideal for a small office.

Street parking, with laundry and central AC! Private back yard for entertaining and small dog run.

With immediate access to the shops, bars, cafes, and restaurants you will find the best of upscale shopping and dining. This property is the only place where you will find the lifestyle that you demand and enjoy all the benefits that Culver City has to offer!

1 Year Lease

Contact our leasing staff today! 323-465-7368

(RLNE5730181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4155 Jackson Ave have any available units?
4155 Jackson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4155 Jackson Ave have?
Some of 4155 Jackson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4155 Jackson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4155 Jackson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4155 Jackson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4155 Jackson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4155 Jackson Ave offer parking?
No, 4155 Jackson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4155 Jackson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4155 Jackson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4155 Jackson Ave have a pool?
No, 4155 Jackson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4155 Jackson Ave have accessible units?
No, 4155 Jackson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4155 Jackson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4155 Jackson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4155 Jackson Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4155 Jackson Ave has units with air conditioning.

