Culver City, CA
4041 HARTER Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

4041 HARTER Avenue

4041 Harter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4041 Harter Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
Clarkdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new designer renovations complete and ready to move in! Culver City Duplex boasts 2 units in a prime location minutes from Downtown Culver City with an unique idyllic outdoor space. Each unit features all new everything including 2 large spacious bedrooms, mirrored closets, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and new double pane windows. Open kitchen, great for entertaining features new stainless steel dishwasher, fridge, gas stove, microwave and sink. Custom light fixtures accent the bright and airy space with dimmer sensors as well. Private washer/dryer inside the unit, central A/C and heat, AND a private 1 car garage! These units have it ALL. Shared professionally landscaped backyard along with private patio in the back unit allow for enjoying the California weather outside all year round. Available now, call for showings. 1 year lease or more required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 HARTER Avenue have any available units?
4041 HARTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4041 HARTER Avenue have?
Some of 4041 HARTER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4041 HARTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4041 HARTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 HARTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4041 HARTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4041 HARTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4041 HARTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 4041 HARTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4041 HARTER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 HARTER Avenue have a pool?
No, 4041 HARTER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4041 HARTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4041 HARTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 HARTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4041 HARTER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4041 HARTER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4041 HARTER Avenue has units with air conditioning.
