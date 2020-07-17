4041 HARTER Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new designer renovations complete and ready to move in! Culver City Duplex boasts 2 units in a prime location minutes from Downtown Culver City with an unique idyllic outdoor space. Each unit features all new everything including 2 large spacious bedrooms, mirrored closets, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and new double pane windows. Open kitchen, great for entertaining features new stainless steel dishwasher, fridge, gas stove, microwave and sink. Custom light fixtures accent the bright and airy space with dimmer sensors as well. Private washer/dryer inside the unit, central A/C and heat, AND a private 1 car garage! These units have it ALL. Shared professionally landscaped backyard along with private patio in the back unit allow for enjoying the California weather outside all year round. Available now, call for showings. 1 year lease or more required