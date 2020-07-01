3913 SPAD Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous 1922 Craftsman Bungalow! Expanded into a spacious 2-story 2400sf 5-Bedroom & 4-Bathroom home! Bright & open living room has wood framed windows, crown molding, hardwood floors, brick fireplace and beautiful stained-glass entry that opens to front porch. Large dining room has built-in wood cabinets and French doors that open to brick patio. Kitchen has wood cabinets & stainless-steel appliances and opens to a dining nook that makes a nice family office/workspace. Master suite has vaulted wood beamed ceiling & multiple closets. Master bathroom has vaulted wood beamed ceiling with high windows, spa tub & tiled shower. Big backyard has a wood deck, large grass yard and large side yard, all shaded by mature trees. Driveway with space for 6 cars! Detached garage would make a great ADU/guest house! Surrounded by shops & restaurants, near Culver City's award-winning schools & parks and not far to everything in downtown Culver City! Incredible Craftsman-feel! Get ready to fall in love!