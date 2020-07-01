All apartments in Culver City
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

3913 SPAD Place

3913 Spad Place · No Longer Available
Location

3913 Spad Place, Culver City, CA 90232
Washington Culver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 1922 Craftsman Bungalow! Expanded into a spacious 2-story 2400sf 5-Bedroom & 4-Bathroom home! Bright & open living room has wood framed windows, crown molding, hardwood floors, brick fireplace and beautiful stained-glass entry that opens to front porch. Large dining room has built-in wood cabinets and French doors that open to brick patio. Kitchen has wood cabinets & stainless-steel appliances and opens to a dining nook that makes a nice family office/workspace. Master suite has vaulted wood beamed ceiling & multiple closets. Master bathroom has vaulted wood beamed ceiling with high windows, spa tub & tiled shower. Big backyard has a wood deck, large grass yard and large side yard, all shaded by mature trees. Driveway with space for 6 cars! Detached garage would make a great ADU/guest house! Surrounded by shops & restaurants, near Culver City's award-winning schools & parks and not far to everything in downtown Culver City! Incredible Craftsman-feel! Get ready to fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 SPAD Place have any available units?
3913 SPAD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 3913 SPAD Place have?
Some of 3913 SPAD Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 SPAD Place currently offering any rent specials?
3913 SPAD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 SPAD Place pet-friendly?
No, 3913 SPAD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 3913 SPAD Place offer parking?
Yes, 3913 SPAD Place offers parking.
Does 3913 SPAD Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3913 SPAD Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 SPAD Place have a pool?
No, 3913 SPAD Place does not have a pool.
Does 3913 SPAD Place have accessible units?
No, 3913 SPAD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 SPAD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3913 SPAD Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3913 SPAD Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3913 SPAD Place does not have units with air conditioning.

