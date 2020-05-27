All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 3218 Roberts Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
3218 Roberts Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3218 Roberts Ave

3218 Roberts Avenue · (310) 984-9518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3218 Roberts Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
McManus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3218 Roberts Ave · Avail. Jun 28

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
3218 Roberts Ave Available 06/28/20 3bd/1ba home in a quiet and quality neighborhood - 3bd/1ba front home in a 2 on a lot, in a quiet and quality neighborhood right next to park, hardwood and tile flooring throughout the unit, large living room with dinning room, kitchen with center island and sitting area, 3 nice size bedrooms with full size bathroom in the center. Well maintained front and back yard. driveway parking and washer and dryer in the unit.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Sorry, Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change

(RLNE5842585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 Roberts Ave have any available units?
3218 Roberts Ave has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3218 Roberts Ave have?
Some of 3218 Roberts Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 Roberts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Roberts Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Roberts Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 Roberts Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3218 Roberts Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3218 Roberts Ave does offer parking.
Does 3218 Roberts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3218 Roberts Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Roberts Ave have a pool?
No, 3218 Roberts Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3218 Roberts Ave have accessible units?
No, 3218 Roberts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Roberts Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 Roberts Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3218 Roberts Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3218 Roberts Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3218 Roberts Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City Apartments with Washer-DryerCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity