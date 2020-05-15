All apartments in Culver City
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:17 AM

11237 WOOLFORD Street

11237 Woolford Street · No Longer Available
Location

11237 Woolford Street, Culver City, CA 90230
Sunkist Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with large family room in Sunkist Park neighborhood. Open floor plan offers formal living room, step down family room with fireplace. Tons of natural light fills this lovely home. Washer/dryer in the kitchen area, dining area off the kitchen. Custom walking closet off the rear bedroom. New carpets. Enjoy your morning coffee sitting on your charming porch! Attached 2 car garage. Walk to the near by El Marino Park and Pavillion's shopping center. Easy access to the 405 and bike path. Enjoy everything Culver City has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11237 WOOLFORD Street have any available units?
11237 WOOLFORD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 11237 WOOLFORD Street have?
Some of 11237 WOOLFORD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11237 WOOLFORD Street currently offering any rent specials?
11237 WOOLFORD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11237 WOOLFORD Street pet-friendly?
No, 11237 WOOLFORD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 11237 WOOLFORD Street offer parking?
Yes, 11237 WOOLFORD Street offers parking.
Does 11237 WOOLFORD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11237 WOOLFORD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11237 WOOLFORD Street have a pool?
No, 11237 WOOLFORD Street does not have a pool.
Does 11237 WOOLFORD Street have accessible units?
No, 11237 WOOLFORD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11237 WOOLFORD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11237 WOOLFORD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11237 WOOLFORD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11237 WOOLFORD Street does not have units with air conditioning.

