11237 WOOLFORD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with large family room in Sunkist Park neighborhood. Open floor plan offers formal living room, step down family room with fireplace. Tons of natural light fills this lovely home. Washer/dryer in the kitchen area, dining area off the kitchen. Custom walking closet off the rear bedroom. New carpets. Enjoy your morning coffee sitting on your charming porch! Attached 2 car garage. Walk to the near by El Marino Park and Pavillion's shopping center. Easy access to the 405 and bike path. Enjoy everything Culver City has to offer.