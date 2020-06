Amenities

Two bedroom + 1 bath duplex on great street in lower Culver Crest area of Culver City! Freshly painted interior, newly refinished hardwood floors, all new window treatments and private backyard. Unit includes stove, fridge, microwave, washer and dryer. Close to all the wonderfulness that Culver City has to offer. On street parking only - no garage privileges.