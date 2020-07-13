All apartments in Costa Mesa
Camden Martinique
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Camden Martinique

Open Now until 6pm
2855 Pinecreek Dr · (949) 267-3103
Location

2855 Pinecreek Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$1,672

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,702

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,752

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

See 32+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 218 · Avail. Sep 13

$2,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Sep 20

$2,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Sep 27

$2,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 20+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Martinique.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
on-site laundry
community garden
e-payments
green community
hot tub
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Come home to the best studio, 1 and 2 bedroom Costa Mesa apartment homes at Camden Martinique. Each pet-friendly apartment features open-concept floor plans with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private patios/balconies. Every day, you can choose to take a swim in 1 of 2 resort-style pools, host a cook out using the outdoor grills and drop the costly gym membership - our 24-hour fitness center has cardio equipment, free weights, and virtual training technology. Residents can purchase 1-2 reserved parking spaces in our gated garage. Extra perks include elevators in all buildings, a private onsite dog park, and WiFi in common areas. Our location offers easy access to the 405 Freeway and 73 Toll Road. Newport Beach, Huntington Beach and South Coast Plaza are just a few miles away and with access to ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Only 12+ month lease terms offered in state of California
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Additional: Cable and Internet $90, Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: N/A
limit: 2
rent: $55
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Martinique have any available units?
Camden Martinique has 58 units available starting at $1,672 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Martinique have?
Some of Camden Martinique's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Martinique currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Martinique is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Martinique pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Martinique is pet friendly.
Does Camden Martinique offer parking?
Yes, Camden Martinique offers parking.
Does Camden Martinique have units with washers and dryers?
No, Camden Martinique does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Martinique have a pool?
Yes, Camden Martinique has a pool.
Does Camden Martinique have accessible units?
No, Camden Martinique does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Martinique have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Martinique has units with dishwashers.
