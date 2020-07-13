Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal on-site laundry community garden e-payments green community hot tub

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Come home to the best studio, 1 and 2 bedroom Costa Mesa apartment homes at Camden Martinique. Each pet-friendly apartment features open-concept floor plans with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private patios/balconies. Every day, you can choose to take a swim in 1 of 2 resort-style pools, host a cook out using the outdoor grills and drop the costly gym membership - our 24-hour fitness center has cardio equipment, free weights, and virtual training technology. Residents can purchase 1-2 reserved parking spaces in our gated garage. Extra perks include elevators in all buildings, a private onsite dog park, and WiFi in common areas. Our location offers easy access to the 405 Freeway and 73 Toll Road. Newport Beach, Huntington Beach and South Coast Plaza are just a few miles away and with access to ...