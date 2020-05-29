All apartments in Costa Mesa
964 Lansing Lane
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:06 AM

964 Lansing Lane

964 Lansing Lane · (714) 472-3492
Location

964 Lansing Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa North

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1886 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
See the video walk through here: https://youtu.be/rscgt5QXmVY Literally everything has been redone in this turnkey Mesa North home. Walk in through the front door and enjoy the bright and open floor plan. Spacious with 5 bedrooms, an additional office room, and 2 bathrooms. The updated kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, soft close cabinets and plenty of pantry space. Upgraded appliances include stainless steel GE refrigerator, GE gas 5-burner stove/oven, and KitchenAid extra quiet dishwasher. The finished garage is attached with direct access to the kitchen, and the rental includes the washer/dryer for laundry. Energy efficient windows in every room let in the light and keep the heat out. Beautiful tile floors designed to look like natural wood run across the main living space with recessed lighting and ceiling fan above. Gas fireplace in the living room stretches floor to ceiling. You'll love the big backyard with a fig tree producing more fruit than you can eat! Backyard also features a covered patio for entertaining and weekly yard maintenance is included in the rent. 6 good-sized rooms with plenty of closet space and a private floor plan. Master bedroom has an attached, upgraded bathroom PLUS an additional bedroom/office off the back with built-in desk. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 Lansing Lane have any available units?
964 Lansing Lane has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 964 Lansing Lane have?
Some of 964 Lansing Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 Lansing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
964 Lansing Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 Lansing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 964 Lansing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 964 Lansing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 964 Lansing Lane does offer parking.
Does 964 Lansing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 964 Lansing Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 Lansing Lane have a pool?
No, 964 Lansing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 964 Lansing Lane have accessible units?
No, 964 Lansing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 964 Lansing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 964 Lansing Lane has units with dishwashers.
