964 Lansing Lane

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

See the video walk through here: https://youtu.be/rscgt5QXmVY Literally everything has been redone in this turnkey Mesa North home. Walk in through the front door and enjoy the bright and open floor plan. Spacious with 5 bedrooms, an additional office room, and 2 bathrooms. The updated kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, soft close cabinets and plenty of pantry space. Upgraded appliances include stainless steel GE refrigerator, GE gas 5-burner stove/oven, and KitchenAid extra quiet dishwasher. The finished garage is attached with direct access to the kitchen, and the rental includes the washer/dryer for laundry. Energy efficient windows in every room let in the light and keep the heat out. Beautiful tile floors designed to look like natural wood run across the main living space with recessed lighting and ceiling fan above. Gas fireplace in the living room stretches floor to ceiling. You'll love the big backyard with a fig tree producing more fruit than you can eat! Backyard also features a covered patio for entertaining and weekly yard maintenance is included in the rent. 6 good-sized rooms with plenty of closet space and a private floor plan. Master bedroom has an attached, upgraded bathroom PLUS an additional bedroom/office off the back with built-in desk. This is a must see!