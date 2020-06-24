All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 877 Deep Creek Unit 39.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
877 Deep Creek Unit 39
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

877 Deep Creek Unit 39

877 Deep Crk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Armstrong
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

877 Deep Crk, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Armstrong

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully-furnished 1,730 square foot apartment located in the South Coast Metro neighborhood in Costa Mesa, California. Prospects also have the option to rent the property furnished or unfurnished. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Inside, the apartment boasts centralized AC for climate control and hardwood floors all throughout. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by glossy granite counters and full backsplash, dark and rustic cabinetry for storage, and stainless steel appliances. The living room and dining area are wide and spacious with beautiful furniture that blends in well with the home. Thanks to well-placed lighting fixtures and large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Strictly no pets allowed on the property.

Nearby parks:
Wakeman Park and Griset Park

Nearby Schools:
Jim Thorpe Fundamental School - 0.8 miles, 8/10
Paularino Elementary School - 0.99 miles, 7/10
Segerstrom High School - 0.47 miles, 7/10
Greenville Fundamental Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
150A Santa Ana / Costa mesa - 0.1 miles
794 Riverside / Corona - South Coast Metro Express - 0.1 miles
211 Huntington Beach - Irvine Express - 0.1 miles
150 Santa Ana / Costa mesa - 0.2 miles

(RLNE4733527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 Deep Creek Unit 39 have any available units?
877 Deep Creek Unit 39 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 877 Deep Creek Unit 39 have?
Some of 877 Deep Creek Unit 39's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 877 Deep Creek Unit 39 currently offering any rent specials?
877 Deep Creek Unit 39 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 Deep Creek Unit 39 pet-friendly?
No, 877 Deep Creek Unit 39 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 877 Deep Creek Unit 39 offer parking?
Yes, 877 Deep Creek Unit 39 offers parking.
Does 877 Deep Creek Unit 39 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 877 Deep Creek Unit 39 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 Deep Creek Unit 39 have a pool?
No, 877 Deep Creek Unit 39 does not have a pool.
Does 877 Deep Creek Unit 39 have accessible units?
No, 877 Deep Creek Unit 39 does not have accessible units.
Does 877 Deep Creek Unit 39 have units with dishwashers?
No, 877 Deep Creek Unit 39 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine