877 Deep Creek Unit 39

Fully-furnished 1,730 square foot apartment located in the South Coast Metro neighborhood in Costa Mesa, California. Prospects also have the option to rent the property furnished or unfurnished. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Inside, the apartment boasts centralized AC for climate control and hardwood floors all throughout. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by glossy granite counters and full backsplash, dark and rustic cabinetry for storage, and stainless steel appliances. The living room and dining area are wide and spacious with beautiful furniture that blends in well with the home. Thanks to well-placed lighting fixtures and large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Strictly no pets allowed on the property.



Nearby parks:

Wakeman Park and Griset Park



Nearby Schools:

Jim Thorpe Fundamental School - 0.8 miles, 8/10

Paularino Elementary School - 0.99 miles, 7/10

Segerstrom High School - 0.47 miles, 7/10

Greenville Fundamental Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

150A Santa Ana / Costa mesa - 0.1 miles

794 Riverside / Corona - South Coast Metro Express - 0.1 miles

211 Huntington Beach - Irvine Express - 0.1 miles

150 Santa Ana / Costa mesa - 0.2 miles



