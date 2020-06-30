858 Joann Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Located minutes from Newport Beach and the 55 Fwy, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom completely renovated home is looking for the perfect tenant. Located on a quiet & private street, this home has everything--new flooring, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The home is energy efficient with double pane windows, energy star appliances, recessed lighting and a brand new AC unit. The home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and sky lights for tons of natural light. The backyard is ideal for entertaining, it features outdoor patios, fruit trees, and a gas fire pit. Tenants with good credit & income only. Please no pets. Owner supplies gardener.