Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

858 Joann Street

Location

858 Joann Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Located minutes from Newport Beach and the 55 Fwy, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom completely renovated home is looking for the perfect tenant. Located on a quiet & private street, this home has everything--new flooring, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The home is energy efficient with double pane windows, energy star appliances, recessed lighting and a brand new AC unit. The home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and sky lights for tons of natural light. The backyard is ideal for entertaining, it features outdoor patios, fruit trees, and a gas fire pit. Tenants with good credit & income only. Please no pets. Owner supplies gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 Joann Street have any available units?
858 Joann Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 858 Joann Street have?
Some of 858 Joann Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 Joann Street currently offering any rent specials?
858 Joann Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 Joann Street pet-friendly?
No, 858 Joann Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 858 Joann Street offer parking?
Yes, 858 Joann Street offers parking.
Does 858 Joann Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 858 Joann Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 Joann Street have a pool?
No, 858 Joann Street does not have a pool.
Does 858 Joann Street have accessible units?
No, 858 Joann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 858 Joann Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 858 Joann Street has units with dishwashers.

