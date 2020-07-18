All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 636 Seabright Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
636 Seabright Circle
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:22 PM

636 Seabright Circle

636 Seabright Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Westside Costa Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

636 Seabright Cir, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 year old new town house located in the Seabright community in Costa Mesa. Move in to this luxurious spacious 1,559 sqft. home with an office downstairs plus 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car attached garage. Includes a private backyard patio to enjoy a nice BBQ, only foot steps away from the heated pool. This home features custom mahogany cabinets, pre-wired for flat screen TV in the great room, GE stainless steel appliances, GE French door refrigerator and front loaded washer and dryer all included. Kitchen offers stove, microwave and dishwasher, granite counter tops with backsplash, 9 ft. ceilings, structured wiring system with RGS cable and cat 5 phone wiring for the state of the art networking as well as pre-wired for ceiling fans in all bedrooms, window coverings and plenty of upgrades. Close to shopping center: Triangle Square, Mothers Market, 24 Hour Fitness, restaurants, and Newport Beach...location, location, location. This property is a must see! Hurry this property will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Seabright Circle have any available units?
636 Seabright Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Seabright Circle have?
Some of 636 Seabright Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Seabright Circle currently offering any rent specials?
636 Seabright Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Seabright Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Seabright Circle is pet friendly.
Does 636 Seabright Circle offer parking?
Yes, 636 Seabright Circle offers parking.
Does 636 Seabright Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 Seabright Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Seabright Circle have a pool?
Yes, 636 Seabright Circle has a pool.
Does 636 Seabright Circle have accessible units?
No, 636 Seabright Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Seabright Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Seabright Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Baywind
151 E 21st St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCosta Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Apartments
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine