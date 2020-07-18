636 Seabright Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 year old new town house located in the Seabright community in Costa Mesa. Move in to this luxurious spacious 1,559 sqft. home with an office downstairs plus 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car attached garage. Includes a private backyard patio to enjoy a nice BBQ, only foot steps away from the heated pool. This home features custom mahogany cabinets, pre-wired for flat screen TV in the great room, GE stainless steel appliances, GE French door refrigerator and front loaded washer and dryer all included. Kitchen offers stove, microwave and dishwasher, granite counter tops with backsplash, 9 ft. ceilings, structured wiring system with RGS cable and cat 5 phone wiring for the state of the art networking as well as pre-wired for ceiling fans in all bedrooms, window coverings and plenty of upgrades. Close to shopping center: Triangle Square, Mothers Market, 24 Hour Fitness, restaurants, and Newport Beach...location, location, location. This property is a must see! Hurry this property will not last!