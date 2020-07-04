636 Lakeview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



This impressive, unfurnished, townhouse home property rental is located in a very walkable neighborhood in Costa Mesa.



Features include:

3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms

2-car attached garage

Hardwood floor, fireplace, and balcony

Kitchen with smooth granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave

Hookup washer and dryer

A/C and gas heater

Community features: shared swimming pool (1 swimming pool pass)

Pet-friendly home so pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet



Smoking is prohibited, too. Tenant pays electricity, water, gas, cable, and Internet. Whereas the trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees will be handled by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 82



Nearby parks: Del Mesa Park, Shiffer Park and Paularino Park.



Bus lines:

57 Brea - Newport Beach - 0.1 mile

55 Santa Ana - Newport Beach - 0.1 mile

22 Costa Mesa Line - 0.1 mile

463 The Depot at Santa Ana - Hutton Centre ** - 0.5 mile



