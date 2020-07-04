All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 636 Lakeview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
636 Lakeview Lane
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

636 Lakeview Lane

636 Lakeview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

636 Lakeview Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

This impressive, unfurnished, townhouse home property rental is located in a very walkable neighborhood in Costa Mesa.

Features include:
3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms
2-car attached garage
Hardwood floor, fireplace, and balcony
Kitchen with smooth granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave
Hookup washer and dryer
A/C and gas heater
Community features: shared swimming pool (1 swimming pool pass)
Pet-friendly home so pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet

Smoking is prohibited, too. Tenant pays electricity, water, gas, cable, and Internet. Whereas the trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees will be handled by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 82

Nearby parks: Del Mesa Park, Shiffer Park and Paularino Park.

Bus lines:
57 Brea - Newport Beach - 0.1 mile
55 Santa Ana - Newport Beach - 0.1 mile
22 Costa Mesa Line - 0.1 mile
463 The Depot at Santa Ana - Hutton Centre ** - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5717171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Lakeview Lane have any available units?
636 Lakeview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Lakeview Lane have?
Some of 636 Lakeview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Lakeview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
636 Lakeview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Lakeview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Lakeview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 636 Lakeview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 636 Lakeview Lane offers parking.
Does 636 Lakeview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 Lakeview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Lakeview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 636 Lakeview Lane has a pool.
Does 636 Lakeview Lane have accessible units?
No, 636 Lakeview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Lakeview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Lakeview Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Plaza Townhomes
811 Paularino Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Baywind
151 E 21st St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine