616 Shasta Lane

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! MOVE -IN READY! Generous in size. this very large 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Townhome with

wrap around yard and attached 2 car direct access garage is sure to please! An end unit, which is light and bright is situated in

the South Coast Metro area of Costa Mesa, just South of the 405 Fwy, close to John Wayne Airport and South Coast Plaza but

without any of the noise! Exceptionally appealing with a remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, almost all new appliance, fixtures

and solid surface Corian counters. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer all included! Very neutral finishes throughout. Enjoy a large

open living area with crackling fire place, with sliding door leading to rear yard. Dining Room also opens onto a patio via a slider.

Neutral design with travertine style tile downstairs, interior laundry... The list goes on and on. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms - all very

large. Huge master suite with Master Bath has tons of closet space opens to a balcony. Secondary bedroom also has balcony

access and both 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have an abundance of closet space. Low to no maintenance yard. Enjoy Association Pool

and Spa and onsite Tennis Courts.