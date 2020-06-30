All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:37 PM

616 Shasta Lane

616 Shasta Ln · No Longer Available
Location

616 Shasta Ln, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! MOVE -IN READY! Generous in size. this very large 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Townhome with
wrap around yard and attached 2 car direct access garage is sure to please! An end unit, which is light and bright is situated in
the South Coast Metro area of Costa Mesa, just South of the 405 Fwy, close to John Wayne Airport and South Coast Plaza but
without any of the noise! Exceptionally appealing with a remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, almost all new appliance, fixtures
and solid surface Corian counters. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer all included! Very neutral finishes throughout. Enjoy a large
open living area with crackling fire place, with sliding door leading to rear yard. Dining Room also opens onto a patio via a slider.
Neutral design with travertine style tile downstairs, interior laundry... The list goes on and on. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms - all very
large. Huge master suite with Master Bath has tons of closet space opens to a balcony. Secondary bedroom also has balcony
access and both 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have an abundance of closet space. Low to no maintenance yard. Enjoy Association Pool
and Spa and onsite Tennis Courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Shasta Lane have any available units?
616 Shasta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Shasta Lane have?
Some of 616 Shasta Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Shasta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
616 Shasta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Shasta Lane pet-friendly?
No, 616 Shasta Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 616 Shasta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 616 Shasta Lane offers parking.
Does 616 Shasta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Shasta Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Shasta Lane have a pool?
Yes, 616 Shasta Lane has a pool.
Does 616 Shasta Lane have accessible units?
No, 616 Shasta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Shasta Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Shasta Lane has units with dishwashers.

