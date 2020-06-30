616 Shasta Lane

Amenities
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! MOVE -IN READY! Generous in size. this very large 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Townhome with
wrap around yard and attached 2 car direct access garage is sure to please! An end unit, which is light and bright is situated in
the South Coast Metro area of Costa Mesa, just South of the 405 Fwy, close to John Wayne Airport and South Coast Plaza but
without any of the noise! Exceptionally appealing with a remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, almost all new appliance, fixtures
and solid surface Corian counters. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer all included! Very neutral finishes throughout. Enjoy a large
open living area with crackling fire place, with sliding door leading to rear yard. Dining Room also opens onto a patio via a slider.
Neutral design with travertine style tile downstairs, interior laundry... The list goes on and on. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms - all very
large. Huge master suite with Master Bath has tons of closet space opens to a balcony. Secondary bedroom also has balcony
access and both 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have an abundance of closet space. Low to no maintenance yard. Enjoy Association Pool
and Spa and onsite Tennis Courts.