603 Seabright Circle
603 Seabright Circle

603 Seabright Cir · No Longer Available
Location

603 Seabright Cir, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 2 year new gated community town house in the Seabright community in Costa Mesa. This property offers 2 bedrooms 2.5 Baths, a down stairs office and a large beautiful master suite. The second bedroom is a smaller master suite with its own bathroom. This property is bright and open with plenty of natural lighting, a large Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, attached 2 car garage and don't forget the backyard patio for those cozy evening BBQ's. Did we mention a nice relaxing Jacuzzi & built in bar and only steps away from the community pool? Must see to appreciate! Close to shopping centers : Triangle square, Mothers market, 24 hour fitness, Restaurants and Newport Beach.... Location Location Location. This property is a must see...hurry it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Seabright Circle have any available units?
603 Seabright Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 Seabright Circle have?
Some of 603 Seabright Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Seabright Circle currently offering any rent specials?
603 Seabright Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Seabright Circle pet-friendly?
No, 603 Seabright Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 603 Seabright Circle offer parking?
Yes, 603 Seabright Circle does offer parking.
Does 603 Seabright Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Seabright Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Seabright Circle have a pool?
Yes, 603 Seabright Circle has a pool.
Does 603 Seabright Circle have accessible units?
No, 603 Seabright Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Seabright Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Seabright Circle has units with dishwashers.
