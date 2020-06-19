603 Seabright Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 2 year new gated community town house in the Seabright community in Costa Mesa. This property offers 2 bedrooms 2.5 Baths, a down stairs office and a large beautiful master suite. The second bedroom is a smaller master suite with its own bathroom. This property is bright and open with plenty of natural lighting, a large Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, attached 2 car garage and don't forget the backyard patio for those cozy evening BBQ's. Did we mention a nice relaxing Jacuzzi & built in bar and only steps away from the community pool? Must see to appreciate! Close to shopping centers : Triangle square, Mothers market, 24 hour fitness, Restaurants and Newport Beach.... Location Location Location. This property is a must see...hurry it won't last!