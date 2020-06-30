594 Wendy Lane

Amenities

Available now! Modern, stylish home in hip Costa Mesa just under 2 miles from the beach. This totally upgraded and remodeled tri-level offers over 1600 sf and an attached 2-car garage. Featuring a spacious concept, this unit is light and bright with appealing white paint, modern baseboards, and ample lighting. The living room opens to a private, quiet patio and is overlooked by a stunning new kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has light gray and white soft-close cabinetry, an immaculate backsplash that extends to the ceiling, sleek fixtures, a dining nook and kitchen island with bar stool seating, plus all new stainless steel appliances. The dining space can easily fit a huge table for hosting. There is also a classy wet bar area with designer tile surround. Check out the modern new lighting fixtures throughout. All 2.5 bathrooms are brand new and redone in finishes to match the kitchen. Fantastic layout with large dual master suites that provide plenty of closet space - both suites have walk-in closets. One suite even has a private deck. All new plumbing and electrical. New dual pane windows and sliders. New HVAC too - yes AC! Villa Maple is a quiet community with only 16 units and this is one of the largest. Walk to Triangle Square, 17th Street, shops and bike to the beach. Easy freeway access. 88 Walk score and 71 bike score. Pets considered with additional pet deposit.