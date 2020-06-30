All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:42 PM

594 Wendy Lane

594 Wendy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

594 Wendy Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available now! Modern, stylish home in hip Costa Mesa just under 2 miles from the beach. This totally upgraded and remodeled tri-level offers over 1600 sf and an attached 2-car garage. Featuring a spacious concept, this unit is light and bright with appealing white paint, modern baseboards, and ample lighting. The living room opens to a private, quiet patio and is overlooked by a stunning new kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has light gray and white soft-close cabinetry, an immaculate backsplash that extends to the ceiling, sleek fixtures, a dining nook and kitchen island with bar stool seating, plus all new stainless steel appliances. The dining space can easily fit a huge table for hosting. There is also a classy wet bar area with designer tile surround. Check out the modern new lighting fixtures throughout. All 2.5 bathrooms are brand new and redone in finishes to match the kitchen. Fantastic layout with large dual master suites that provide plenty of closet space - both suites have walk-in closets. One suite even has a private deck. All new plumbing and electrical. New dual pane windows and sliders. New HVAC too - yes AC! Villa Maple is a quiet community with only 16 units and this is one of the largest. Walk to Triangle Square, 17th Street, shops and bike to the beach. Easy freeway access. 88 Walk score and 71 bike score. Pets considered with additional pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 594 Wendy Lane have any available units?
594 Wendy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 594 Wendy Lane have?
Some of 594 Wendy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 594 Wendy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
594 Wendy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 594 Wendy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 594 Wendy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 594 Wendy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 594 Wendy Lane offers parking.
Does 594 Wendy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 594 Wendy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 594 Wendy Lane have a pool?
No, 594 Wendy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 594 Wendy Lane have accessible units?
No, 594 Wendy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 594 Wendy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 594 Wendy Lane has units with dishwashers.

