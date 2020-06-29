467 Esther Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Summer rental fully furnished and turn key. Beautiful family home with a private location on 11,000 square foot corner lot. Newly renovated floors, windows, a/c, plumbing and paint. Large back yard, outside fireplace, amazing indoor/outdoor-entertaining area. Only 2 miles to the beach. Short drive or bike ride. Close to restaurants, shopping and walking distance to Mariners Park. Bikes, beach chairs provided. Cleaning service and transportation available upon request. Available May 1st through September 30th.