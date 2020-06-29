All apartments in Costa Mesa
467 Esther Street
467 Esther Street

467 Esther Street · No Longer Available
Location

467 Esther Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Summer rental fully furnished and turn key. Beautiful family home with a private location on 11,000 square foot corner lot. Newly renovated floors, windows, a/c, plumbing and paint. Large back yard, outside fireplace, amazing indoor/outdoor-entertaining area. Only 2 miles to the beach. Short drive or bike ride. Close to restaurants, shopping and walking distance to Mariners Park. Bikes, beach chairs provided. Cleaning service and transportation available upon request. Available May 1st through September 30th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 Esther Street have any available units?
467 Esther Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 467 Esther Street have?
Some of 467 Esther Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 Esther Street currently offering any rent specials?
467 Esther Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 Esther Street pet-friendly?
No, 467 Esther Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 467 Esther Street offer parking?
Yes, 467 Esther Street offers parking.
Does 467 Esther Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 467 Esther Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 Esther Street have a pool?
No, 467 Esther Street does not have a pool.
Does 467 Esther Street have accessible units?
No, 467 Esther Street does not have accessible units.
Does 467 Esther Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 467 Esther Street has units with dishwashers.
