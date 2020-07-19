All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

400 Brighton

400 Brighton Springs · No Longer Available
Location

400 Brighton Springs, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
This is an exceptional unit in the Brighton Springs complex that is a one bedroom ground floor unit! Property is located overlooking a relaxing stream and water falls. This is a corner unit that is in a great location in the complex. Property has very nice upgrades including hardwood flooring throughout and the kitchen has been remodeled. There is a wonderful living room that has a fireplace that adjoins the dining room. Both the dining room and living room have window sliders that open out to a wonderful patio and right next to the water. Stackable washer/dryer. Move in ready in a great location and nicely remodeled. 2 parking spots, 1 garage & 1 designated carport spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Brighton have any available units?
400 Brighton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Brighton have?
Some of 400 Brighton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Brighton currently offering any rent specials?
400 Brighton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Brighton pet-friendly?
No, 400 Brighton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 400 Brighton offer parking?
Yes, 400 Brighton offers parking.
Does 400 Brighton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Brighton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Brighton have a pool?
No, 400 Brighton does not have a pool.
Does 400 Brighton have accessible units?
No, 400 Brighton does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Brighton have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Brighton does not have units with dishwashers.
