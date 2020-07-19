400 Brighton

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

This is an exceptional unit in the Brighton Springs complex that is a one bedroom ground floor unit! Property is located overlooking a relaxing stream and water falls. This is a corner unit that is in a great location in the complex. Property has very nice upgrades including hardwood flooring throughout and the kitchen has been remodeled. There is a wonderful living room that has a fireplace that adjoins the dining room. Both the dining room and living room have window sliders that open out to a wonderful patio and right next to the water. Stackable washer/dryer. Move in ready in a great location and nicely remodeled. 2 parking spots, 1 garage & 1 designated carport spot.