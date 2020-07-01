391 Latitude East

Amenities

STUNNING Newer Home in prime EAST SIDE COSTA MESA HEIGHTS location. Offering 4 bedrooms ( 1 bedroom and bath at main level and 3 bedrooms + bonus loft upstairs). The desirable floorpan features a great room concept that is open and bright with 9ft ceilings and lots of light coming in making it the ideal space for entertaining. The spacious master suite with dual sink bathroom, bathtub, spa style shower and walk-in closet. The upstairs laundry room offers convenient cabinetry and sink. Other standout features included are tankless water heater, fire sprinklers, oversize two car garage and an additional adjacent dedicated parking space. This home is near a park and within walking distance to schools. By far the best home on the market for lease in this range! Call/ Text Ronnie Beauchamp for showings! 949.795.0873