All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 391 Latitude East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
391 Latitude East
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:18 PM

391 Latitude East

391 Latitude E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

391 Latitude E, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
STUNNING Newer Home in prime EAST SIDE COSTA MESA HEIGHTS location. Offering 4 bedrooms ( 1 bedroom and bath at main level and 3 bedrooms + bonus loft upstairs). The desirable floorpan features a great room concept that is open and bright with 9ft ceilings and lots of light coming in making it the ideal space for entertaining. The spacious master suite with dual sink bathroom, bathtub, spa style shower and walk-in closet. The upstairs laundry room offers convenient cabinetry and sink. Other standout features included are tankless water heater, fire sprinklers, oversize two car garage and an additional adjacent dedicated parking space. This home is near a park and within walking distance to schools. By far the best home on the market for lease in this range! Call/ Text Ronnie Beauchamp for showings! 949.795.0873

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 Latitude East have any available units?
391 Latitude East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 391 Latitude East have?
Some of 391 Latitude East's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 Latitude East currently offering any rent specials?
391 Latitude East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 Latitude East pet-friendly?
No, 391 Latitude East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 391 Latitude East offer parking?
Yes, 391 Latitude East offers parking.
Does 391 Latitude East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 391 Latitude East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 Latitude East have a pool?
No, 391 Latitude East does not have a pool.
Does 391 Latitude East have accessible units?
No, 391 Latitude East does not have accessible units.
Does 391 Latitude East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 391 Latitude East has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine