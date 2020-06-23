381 La Perle Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home Near Newport Heights - Completely rebuilt in 2011 and located in Newport Heights is this very well cared for home with custom lead glass front dutch door opening to a spacious living area with twenty foot ceilings. Light just streams in every room with windows everywhere. Domed family room with interesting octagonal shapes and the kitchen has well-appointed use of custom granite with Bosch appliances. Unique glazed cabinets tastefully are done and elegant. All three bedrooms are over-sized and have balconies. The master bathroom has lots of marble with a soaking tub, walk in glass shower, plus a fireplace in both the bath and bedroom. All bedrooms have great storage and an Elfin system for organizing. Storage throughout is abundant as well. A very family friendly, quiet street with pride of ownership makes for an immediate and warm welcome. Schools, restaurants and shops are all walking distance.



(RLNE4665010)