Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
381 La Perle Lane
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

381 La Perle Lane

381 La Perle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

381 La Perle Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home Near Newport Heights - Completely rebuilt in 2011 and located in Newport Heights is this very well cared for home with custom lead glass front dutch door opening to a spacious living area with twenty foot ceilings. Light just streams in every room with windows everywhere. Domed family room with interesting octagonal shapes and the kitchen has well-appointed use of custom granite with Bosch appliances. Unique glazed cabinets tastefully are done and elegant. All three bedrooms are over-sized and have balconies. The master bathroom has lots of marble with a soaking tub, walk in glass shower, plus a fireplace in both the bath and bedroom. All bedrooms have great storage and an Elfin system for organizing. Storage throughout is abundant as well. A very family friendly, quiet street with pride of ownership makes for an immediate and warm welcome. Schools, restaurants and shops are all walking distance.

(RLNE4665010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 La Perle Lane have any available units?
381 La Perle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 381 La Perle Lane have?
Some of 381 La Perle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 La Perle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
381 La Perle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 La Perle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 381 La Perle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 381 La Perle Lane offer parking?
No, 381 La Perle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 381 La Perle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 381 La Perle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 La Perle Lane have a pool?
No, 381 La Perle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 381 La Perle Lane have accessible units?
No, 381 La Perle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 381 La Perle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 381 La Perle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
