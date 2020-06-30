351 Walnut

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage ceiling fan some paid utils range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 bed, 3 bath in highly desirable East Side Costa Mesa! This end unit features tons of natural light, new vinyl plank floors throughout, large dining and family room with vaulted ceilings and a large gated side yard. Dual Masters with cedar lined closets. Two car garage with direct access. Separate laundry room with both gas & electric dryer hookups. 12-month lease, Gardener, Water, Electricity & Gas included. Close to the beach, shopping and entertainment. Convenient freeway access and great schools. This gem will not last!!!