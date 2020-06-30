All apartments in Costa Mesa
351 Walnut
351 Walnut

351 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

351 Walnut Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bed, 3 bath in highly desirable East Side Costa Mesa! This end unit features tons of natural light, new vinyl plank floors throughout, large dining and family room with vaulted ceilings and a large gated side yard. Dual Masters with cedar lined closets. Two car garage with direct access. Separate laundry room with both gas & electric dryer hookups. 12-month lease, Gardener, Water, Electricity & Gas included. Close to the beach, shopping and entertainment. Convenient freeway access and great schools. This gem will not last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Walnut have any available units?
351 Walnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Walnut have?
Some of 351 Walnut's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
351 Walnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Walnut pet-friendly?
No, 351 Walnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 351 Walnut offer parking?
Yes, 351 Walnut offers parking.
Does 351 Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Walnut have a pool?
No, 351 Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 351 Walnut have accessible units?
No, 351 Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Walnut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Walnut has units with dishwashers.

