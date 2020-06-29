All apartments in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa, CA
342 Royan Lane
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

342 Royan Lane

342 Royan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

342 Royan Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Single Story home located in the highly desired Newport Riviera development. Completely remodeled 3 bedroom home with inside laundry with new A/C and heating unit installed. Amazing location with greenbelts on each side and behind this home with a large back yard. Close to the clubhouse gym and billiard room, pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts. Owner will not accept any dogs or cats at this time. Perfect location for schools, airport, shopping, beach, entertainment and dining. Walk or bike to the back bay and enjoy trails. Don't miss viewing this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Royan Lane have any available units?
342 Royan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 Royan Lane have?
Some of 342 Royan Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Royan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
342 Royan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Royan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 Royan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 342 Royan Lane offer parking?
No, 342 Royan Lane does not offer parking.
Does 342 Royan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 Royan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Royan Lane have a pool?
Yes, 342 Royan Lane has a pool.
Does 342 Royan Lane have accessible units?
No, 342 Royan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Royan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 Royan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
