342 Royan Lane

Single Story home located in the highly desired Newport Riviera development. Completely remodeled 3 bedroom home with inside laundry with new A/C and heating unit installed. Amazing location with greenbelts on each side and behind this home with a large back yard. Close to the clubhouse gym and billiard room, pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts. Owner will not accept any dogs or cats at this time. Perfect location for schools, airport, shopping, beach, entertainment and dining. Walk or bike to the back bay and enjoy trails. Don't miss viewing this home.