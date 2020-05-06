334 Alva Lane

Amenities
Owner pays for the gardener, pest control and water.
Home has gone under a complete remodel. New tile and wood flooring throughout. New kitchen, bathrooms, windows, and roof. Ceiling fans in every bedroom. New roof. Basically a new home. Great location!! Close to 17th street and the beach
Three bedrooms two full baths and a tub
New Hard Wood Floors and Molding
New kitchen appliances (oven and stove)
Gas burning fireplace
All new bathroom fixtures and cabinets
Forced air heater
Refrigerator new dishwasher washer/dryer included
New roof
On a quiet street with great neighbors
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24654
(RLNE4615879)