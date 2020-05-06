All apartments in Costa Mesa
334 Alva Lane
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

334 Alva Lane

334 Alva Lane · No Longer Available
Location

334 Alva Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Owner pays for the gardener, pest control and water.
Home has gone under a complete remodel. New tile and wood flooring throughout. New kitchen, bathrooms, windows, and roof. Ceiling fans in every bedroom. New roof. Basically a new home. Great location!! Close to 17th street and the beach

Three bedrooms two full baths and a tub
New Hard Wood Floors and Molding
New kitchen appliances (oven and stove)
Gas burning fireplace
All new bathroom fixtures and cabinets
Forced air heater
Refrigerator new dishwasher washer/dryer included
New roof
On a quiet street with great neighbors

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24654

(RLNE4615879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Alva Lane have any available units?
334 Alva Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 Alva Lane have?
Some of 334 Alva Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Alva Lane currently offering any rent specials?
334 Alva Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Alva Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 Alva Lane is pet friendly.
Does 334 Alva Lane offer parking?
Yes, 334 Alva Lane offers parking.
Does 334 Alva Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 Alva Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Alva Lane have a pool?
No, 334 Alva Lane does not have a pool.
Does 334 Alva Lane have accessible units?
No, 334 Alva Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Alva Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 Alva Lane has units with dishwashers.
