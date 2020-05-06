334 Alva Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Owner pays for the gardener, pest control and water.

Home has gone under a complete remodel. New tile and wood flooring throughout. New kitchen, bathrooms, windows, and roof. Ceiling fans in every bedroom. New roof. Basically a new home. Great location!! Close to 17th street and the beach



Three bedrooms two full baths and a tub

New Hard Wood Floors and Molding

New kitchen appliances (oven and stove)

Gas burning fireplace

All new bathroom fixtures and cabinets

Forced air heater

Refrigerator new dishwasher washer/dryer included

New roof

On a quiet street with great neighbors



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24654



(RLNE4615879)