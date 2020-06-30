3256 Michigan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Renovated Single Level Home - Completely rebuilt with new electrical, copper plumbing, roof, appliances and hardwood floors this home is like new. Enjoy a rare single level, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with an open floor plan and fireplace. The master is a huge suite that is large enough for chaise lounges, reading area, California king bed, desks, etc. plus a walk-in closet and a sliding door to a private patio setting. The entire home is well upgraded with double pane windows, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, and everything is new. Close to the Elementary and Jr. High School schools, shops, restaurants, and quick freeway access which makes life nice! A cat or small dog will be considered with additional deposit. Available now!



