3174 Gibraltar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in notable Mesa Verde neighborhood! Home comes with all stainless steel appliances, new flooring, granite counter tops and a large stone fireplace. All four spacious bedrooms have new flooring and window coverings. Entertain friends and family under the gondola or in the private front porch patio. Parking and storage is made easy with your attached over-sized two car garage. Location! Location! Location! This home is minutes from the 405, 55, and the 73 freeways; very convenient for your daily commute. Not to mention there is shopping, restaurants, and entertainment within a mile. This property won't last! Showings by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your showing. Visit us online at www.optumrealestate.com for more information on the application process.