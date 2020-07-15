All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:37 AM

3174 Gibraltar Avenue

3174 Gibraltar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3174 Gibraltar Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in notable Mesa Verde neighborhood! Home comes with all stainless steel appliances, new flooring, granite counter tops and a large stone fireplace. All four spacious bedrooms have new flooring and window coverings. Entertain friends and family under the gondola or in the private front porch patio. Parking and storage is made easy with your attached over-sized two car garage. Location! Location! Location! This home is minutes from the 405, 55, and the 73 freeways; very convenient for your daily commute. Not to mention there is shopping, restaurants, and entertainment within a mile. This property won't last! Showings by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your showing. Visit us online at www.optumrealestate.com for more information on the application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3174 Gibraltar Avenue have any available units?
3174 Gibraltar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3174 Gibraltar Avenue have?
Some of 3174 Gibraltar Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3174 Gibraltar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3174 Gibraltar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3174 Gibraltar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3174 Gibraltar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3174 Gibraltar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3174 Gibraltar Avenue offers parking.
Does 3174 Gibraltar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3174 Gibraltar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3174 Gibraltar Avenue have a pool?
No, 3174 Gibraltar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3174 Gibraltar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3174 Gibraltar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3174 Gibraltar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3174 Gibraltar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
