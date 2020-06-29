All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 3151 Barbados Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
3151 Barbados Place
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

3151 Barbados Place

3151 Barbados Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3151 Barbados Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath In Costa Mesa! Call Today - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms over 1500 sqft with Tile floors, Newer heat and air conditioning, newer water heater, newer paint in and out, ceiling fans in all rooms, plus a whole house fan for added energy savings. Great school districts, beautifully landscaped yard, close to shopping and freeway access. 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included in the rent without warranty.

Owner pays for the water and gardener.

Call today for further details and showing times.

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

(RLNE5536761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3151 Barbados Place have any available units?
3151 Barbados Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3151 Barbados Place have?
Some of 3151 Barbados Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3151 Barbados Place currently offering any rent specials?
3151 Barbados Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3151 Barbados Place pet-friendly?
No, 3151 Barbados Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3151 Barbados Place offer parking?
Yes, 3151 Barbados Place offers parking.
Does 3151 Barbados Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3151 Barbados Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3151 Barbados Place have a pool?
No, 3151 Barbados Place does not have a pool.
Does 3151 Barbados Place have accessible units?
No, 3151 Barbados Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3151 Barbados Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3151 Barbados Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine