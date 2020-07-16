All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

312 Sydney Lane

312 Sydney Lane · No Longer Available
Location

312 Sydney Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning centrally located Costa Mesa townhome on a private cul de sac has two generously sized bedrooms and three bathrooms. At the top of the stairs, there is a loft like area that can easily be used as an office space. The open floor plan with vaulted ceilings offers indoor/outdoor living to a covered entertainment area for outdoor year round living. The home has many upgrades that include hardwood flooring, upgraded kitchen, master and guest baths, whole home water softener, upgraded double pane windows, ceiling fans and fireplace. There is also direct access to your two car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included with the property. This home is truly in the heart of it all! Shopping, entertainment, the beach, easy to get to airports, easy freeway access and the finest Colleges and Universities are all within minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Sydney Lane have any available units?
312 Sydney Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Sydney Lane have?
Some of 312 Sydney Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Sydney Lane currently offering any rent specials?
312 Sydney Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Sydney Lane pet-friendly?
No, 312 Sydney Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 312 Sydney Lane offer parking?
Yes, 312 Sydney Lane offers parking.
Does 312 Sydney Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 Sydney Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Sydney Lane have a pool?
No, 312 Sydney Lane does not have a pool.
Does 312 Sydney Lane have accessible units?
No, 312 Sydney Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Sydney Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Sydney Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
