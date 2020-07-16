312 Sydney Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

This stunning centrally located Costa Mesa townhome on a private cul de sac has two generously sized bedrooms and three bathrooms. At the top of the stairs, there is a loft like area that can easily be used as an office space. The open floor plan with vaulted ceilings offers indoor/outdoor living to a covered entertainment area for outdoor year round living. The home has many upgrades that include hardwood flooring, upgraded kitchen, master and guest baths, whole home water softener, upgraded double pane windows, ceiling fans and fireplace. There is also direct access to your two car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included with the property. This home is truly in the heart of it all! Shopping, entertainment, the beach, easy to get to airports, easy freeway access and the finest Colleges and Universities are all within minutes.