Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This single story, corner home features original hardwood floors and an open floor plan with a large lot. The kitchen has a newer dishwasher, stove top and hood. The bathrooms are recently remodeled. Plantation shutters open to let in lots of light. The house is ready for you to move in. It is conveniently located near freeways, restaurants and shopping.