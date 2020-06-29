All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 3063 Murray Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
3063 Murray Ln
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

3063 Murray Ln

3063 Murray Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3063 Murray Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Perfect Place to Call Home in Costa Mesa! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home has everything you need to experience Southern California living. The home features hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen with whitewashed cabinets and contrasting countertops, renovated bathrooms, spacious living room with separate dining area, and plenty of storage space. Open up the french doors in the kitchen for a lovely breeze and step out into your private, beautiful back yard with lush landscaping. There is plenty of parking in the driveway along with the 2 car garage which comes equipped with built in cabinets and a washer and dryer.

Tenant pays all utilities.
Contact us today to view this stellar home! 949-631-7777
We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws.
Looking for long term tenant (12 month lease).

BRE:01968681

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5592359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3063 Murray Ln have any available units?
3063 Murray Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3063 Murray Ln have?
Some of 3063 Murray Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3063 Murray Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3063 Murray Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3063 Murray Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3063 Murray Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3063 Murray Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3063 Murray Ln offers parking.
Does 3063 Murray Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3063 Murray Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3063 Murray Ln have a pool?
No, 3063 Murray Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3063 Murray Ln have accessible units?
No, 3063 Murray Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3063 Murray Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3063 Murray Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Baywind
151 E 21st St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine