3057 ROYCE LANE

Beautiful Updated: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Beautiful Updated: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Kitchen With Tile Counter Top, Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, 2in Faux Wood Blinds Throughout, New Double Pane Windows Throughout, Original Woods Floors, Living Room With Brick Fireplace, Remodeled Bathrooms, Custom Tiled Showers, Vanities with Granite Counter Tops, Dual Master Sinks, New light fixtures & Plumbing Fixtures, Large Yard with Gardner Included, New Concrete, Double Car Garage with Opener, Laundry Hook-ups, Newly Painted Home Throughout, Near Parks, Schools, Shops, & Fwys. HUD NO
