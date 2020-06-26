3057 ROYCE LANE

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Updated: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Beautiful Updated: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Kitchen With Tile Counter Top, Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, 2in Faux Wood Blinds Throughout, New Double Pane Windows Throughout, Original Woods Floors, Living Room With Brick Fireplace, Remodeled Bathrooms, Custom Tiled Showers, Vanities with Granite Counter Tops, Dual Master Sinks, New light fixtures & Plumbing Fixtures, Large Yard with Gardner Included, New Concrete, Double Car Garage with Opener, Laundry Hook-ups, Newly Painted Home Throughout, Near Parks, Schools, Shops, & Fwys. HUD NO



PET: ?



www.orangecountypropertymanagement.com / 714-840-1700



(RLNE5040354)