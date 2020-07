Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Location 2 bedroom 1 bath front unit. Single story, attached on one side. Comes with single car garage, Approximately 800 sq ft. Laminate hardwood floors. Small fenced yard. Available first week of August. Drive by to view the outside Do not disturb tenants.

Maximum 3 occupants. A small pet would be considered with additional $300 deposit.