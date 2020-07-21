All apartments in Costa Mesa
2956 Peppertree Lane
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

2956 Peppertree Lane

2956 Peppertree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2956 Peppertree Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 2956 Peppertree Lane, Costa Mesa, a very well-maintained Fourplex located on the popular "Spice Streets", just north of Harbor/Baker. This home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, washer/dryer hook-ups, and a one-car attached garage and additional parking space. Each bedroom receives a lot of natural bright light and comes with its own ceiling fan and light. It is conveniently located in a quiet residential neighborhood, walking distance to many shops, restaurants, and supermarkets. The property also has a large common area great for outdoor activities for tenant use.

This home is located in the Newport-Mesa school district. New laminate to be installed. Available for 1+ year lease, starting 9/1/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2956 Peppertree Lane have any available units?
2956 Peppertree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2956 Peppertree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2956 Peppertree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2956 Peppertree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2956 Peppertree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2956 Peppertree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2956 Peppertree Lane offers parking.
Does 2956 Peppertree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2956 Peppertree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2956 Peppertree Lane have a pool?
No, 2956 Peppertree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2956 Peppertree Lane have accessible units?
No, 2956 Peppertree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2956 Peppertree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2956 Peppertree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2956 Peppertree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2956 Peppertree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
