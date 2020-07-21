Amenities

Welcome to 2956 Peppertree Lane, Costa Mesa, a very well-maintained Fourplex located on the popular "Spice Streets", just north of Harbor/Baker. This home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, washer/dryer hook-ups, and a one-car attached garage and additional parking space. Each bedroom receives a lot of natural bright light and comes with its own ceiling fan and light. It is conveniently located in a quiet residential neighborhood, walking distance to many shops, restaurants, and supermarkets. The property also has a large common area great for outdoor activities for tenant use.



This home is located in the Newport-Mesa school district. New laminate to be installed. Available for 1+ year lease, starting 9/1/2019