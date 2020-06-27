All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

2758 LONGWOOD COURT

2758 Longwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2758 Longwood Court, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome - Mesa Verde area townhome
2 1/2 bathrooms, 1/2 bath downstairs, master has extra deep Roman tub
Living Room and Master have gas fireplaces
Formal dining area off living room and another off the kitchen
Walk in closets in both bedrooms and lots of storage in laundry room and hallway
Beautiful back patio and deck outside master bedroom
Very large bedrooms
Community salt water pool
Close to 2 golf courses , bike trails and park
2 car attached garage

(RLNE5074205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2758 LONGWOOD COURT have any available units?
2758 LONGWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2758 LONGWOOD COURT have?
Some of 2758 LONGWOOD COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2758 LONGWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2758 LONGWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2758 LONGWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2758 LONGWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2758 LONGWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2758 LONGWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 2758 LONGWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2758 LONGWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2758 LONGWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2758 LONGWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 2758 LONGWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 2758 LONGWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2758 LONGWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2758 LONGWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
