2758 LONGWOOD COURT

Amenities
Gorgeous Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome - Mesa Verde area townhome
2 1/2 bathrooms, 1/2 bath downstairs, master has extra deep Roman tub
Living Room and Master have gas fireplaces
Formal dining area off living room and another off the kitchen
Walk in closets in both bedrooms and lots of storage in laundry room and hallway
Beautiful back patio and deck outside master bedroom
Very large bedrooms
Community salt water pool
Close to 2 golf courses , bike trails and park
2 car attached garage
(RLNE5074205)