2758 LONGWOOD COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Gorgeous Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome - Mesa Verde area townhome

2 1/2 bathrooms, 1/2 bath downstairs, master has extra deep Roman tub

Living Room and Master have gas fireplaces

Formal dining area off living room and another off the kitchen

Walk in closets in both bedrooms and lots of storage in laundry room and hallway

Beautiful back patio and deck outside master bedroom

Very large bedrooms

Community salt water pool

Close to 2 golf courses , bike trails and park

2 car attached garage



