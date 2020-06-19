All apartments in Costa Mesa
269 Sierks

269 Sierks Street · (754) 245-4662
Location

269 Sierks Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1545 sqft

Amenities

Eastside Costa Mesa approx. 1,545 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home has one bedroom and bath downstairs. The home has new carpets throughout the downstairs and upstairs. Neutral color schemes throughout the home. Desirable high ceilings in the living room and featuring a fireplace and stair-rail systems, and other attractive features. The first level master bedroom has a full size closet and large shower stall. This home has 3 upstairs bedrooms, private gated yard, direct-access three-car garage, laundry room. Large windows in all the bedrooms, which brings plenty of light throughout the day. It also features a large and spacious back yard for barbaques and parties for the coming summer months. Just blocks away from the Back Bay, and 17th street for plenty of dinning and entertainment. Also, just a bike ride away from beautifull Newport Beach. This home is in the highly desirable Newport Mesa school district, its an incredible opportunity to enjoy the East side of Costa Mesa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Sierks have any available units?
269 Sierks has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 269 Sierks have?
Some of 269 Sierks's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Sierks currently offering any rent specials?
269 Sierks isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Sierks pet-friendly?
No, 269 Sierks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 269 Sierks offer parking?
Yes, 269 Sierks does offer parking.
Does 269 Sierks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 Sierks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Sierks have a pool?
No, 269 Sierks does not have a pool.
Does 269 Sierks have accessible units?
No, 269 Sierks does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Sierks have units with dishwashers?
No, 269 Sierks does not have units with dishwashers.
