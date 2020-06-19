269 Sierks

Amenities

on-site laundry garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Eastside Costa Mesa approx. 1,545 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home has one bedroom and bath downstairs. The home has new carpets throughout the downstairs and upstairs. Neutral color schemes throughout the home. Desirable high ceilings in the living room and featuring a fireplace and stair-rail systems, and other attractive features. The first level master bedroom has a full size closet and large shower stall. This home has 3 upstairs bedrooms, private gated yard, direct-access three-car garage, laundry room. Large windows in all the bedrooms, which brings plenty of light throughout the day. It also features a large and spacious back yard for barbaques and parties for the coming summer months. Just blocks away from the Back Bay, and 17th street for plenty of dinning and entertainment. Also, just a bike ride away from beautifull Newport Beach. This home is in the highly desirable Newport Mesa school district, its an incredible opportunity to enjoy the East side of Costa Mesa.