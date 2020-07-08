2689 Pala Mesa Court

Amenities

Fantastic End Unit three bedroom townhouse with views of the golf course; located in the extremely sought after Eastside of Costa Mesa. Recently renovated, this charming home features hard-wood flooring with plantations shutters throughout the home. The upgraded kitchen boasts all new granite counter tops with custom back-splash, soft close re-faced cabinets and drawers, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, new anti-splash kitchen faucet, crown moldings, and a walk in pantry. The kitchen bar area has a four stool capacity for breakfast eating or entertaining friends. a full size dining room and open floor plan round off the bottom level with a big living room and two walk out patio's and a cozy fireplace. This location also is perfect for the 4th of July firework show from the golf course across the street.