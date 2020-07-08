All apartments in Costa Mesa
2689 Pala Mesa Court
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:54 AM

2689 Pala Mesa Court

2689 Pala Mesa Court · No Longer Available
Location

2689 Pala Mesa Court, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic End Unit three bedroom townhouse with views of the golf course; located in the extremely sought after Eastside of Costa Mesa. Recently renovated, this charming home features hard-wood flooring with plantations shutters throughout the home. The upgraded kitchen boasts all new granite counter tops with custom back-splash, soft close re-faced cabinets and drawers, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, new anti-splash kitchen faucet, crown moldings, and a walk in pantry. The kitchen bar area has a four stool capacity for breakfast eating or entertaining friends. a full size dining room and open floor plan round off the bottom level with a big living room and two walk out patio's and a cozy fireplace. This location also is perfect for the 4th of July firework show from the golf course across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2689 Pala Mesa Court have any available units?
2689 Pala Mesa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2689 Pala Mesa Court have?
Some of 2689 Pala Mesa Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2689 Pala Mesa Court currently offering any rent specials?
2689 Pala Mesa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2689 Pala Mesa Court pet-friendly?
No, 2689 Pala Mesa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2689 Pala Mesa Court offer parking?
Yes, 2689 Pala Mesa Court offers parking.
Does 2689 Pala Mesa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2689 Pala Mesa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2689 Pala Mesa Court have a pool?
No, 2689 Pala Mesa Court does not have a pool.
Does 2689 Pala Mesa Court have accessible units?
No, 2689 Pala Mesa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2689 Pala Mesa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2689 Pala Mesa Court does not have units with dishwashers.

