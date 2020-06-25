All apartments in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa, CA
265 Mesa Drive
265 Mesa Drive

265 Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

265 Mesa Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled and highly updated town home, 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room. Living room with fireplace and large family/dining room. Everything has been upgraded with new beautiful plank flooring downstairs and plush carpet upstairs. Large kitchen with new granite counters, stainless refrigerator and microwave, gas range. With built in customs cabinets change the bonus room into a large office area. Remodeled bathrooms with master having custom travertine tile, double sinks and sunken tub. Air conditioning, nice backyard with fountain, two car garage with one extra parking space outside. Owners pays HOA and gardener.
This lovely home is conveniently located by restaurants, the Triangle, freeways (55, 405 and 5), within minutes drive from Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza. Excellent Newport-Mesa School District (Newport Heights Elementary, Newport Harbor High School).
This property won't last!! Apply NOW at www.7gPropertymanagement.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,295, Available 12/1/19

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Mesa Drive have any available units?
265 Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 Mesa Drive have?
Some of 265 Mesa Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
265 Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 Mesa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 265 Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 265 Mesa Drive offers parking.
Does 265 Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 265 Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 265 Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 265 Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
