265 Mesa Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled and highly updated town home, 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room. Living room with fireplace and large family/dining room. Everything has been upgraded with new beautiful plank flooring downstairs and plush carpet upstairs. Large kitchen with new granite counters, stainless refrigerator and microwave, gas range. With built in customs cabinets change the bonus room into a large office area. Remodeled bathrooms with master having custom travertine tile, double sinks and sunken tub. Air conditioning, nice backyard with fountain, two car garage with one extra parking space outside. Owners pays HOA and gardener.

This lovely home is conveniently located by restaurants, the Triangle, freeways (55, 405 and 5), within minutes drive from Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza. Excellent Newport-Mesa School District (Newport Heights Elementary, Newport Harbor High School).

This property won't last!! Apply NOW at www.7gPropertymanagement.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,295, Available 12/1/19



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.