Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

260 Victoria Street

260 Victoria Street · No Longer Available
Location

260 Victoria Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous updated and fully remodeled condo in the heart of Costa Mesa. This 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath home comes with a series of upgrades including: new flooring throughout, custom lighting, granite counter tops throughout the house, fresh paint, new dual pane windows and sliding door, custom tile work, built-in audio system in master bedroom and living room, stainless steel appliances, built-in wine fridge, washer/ dryer! Enjoy your private patio off the kitchen with AstroTurf on the side yard.
The home owners association covers water and trash and maintenance on the surrounding area. Community is equipped with a pool, spa and bbq pit. A gated and secured garage with two parking spots are designated to the property plus additional spots for guests. This community is rarely available and is one the most sought after areas of Orange County. Two blocks from The Triangle and 3 miles from the sand of Newport Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Victoria Street have any available units?
260 Victoria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 Victoria Street have?
Some of 260 Victoria Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Victoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 Victoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Victoria Street pet-friendly?
No, 260 Victoria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 260 Victoria Street offer parking?
Yes, 260 Victoria Street offers parking.
Does 260 Victoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 Victoria Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Victoria Street have a pool?
Yes, 260 Victoria Street has a pool.
Does 260 Victoria Street have accessible units?
No, 260 Victoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Victoria Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Victoria Street has units with dishwashers.
