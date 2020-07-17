260 Victoria Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous updated and fully remodeled condo in the heart of Costa Mesa. This 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath home comes with a series of upgrades including: new flooring throughout, custom lighting, granite counter tops throughout the house, fresh paint, new dual pane windows and sliding door, custom tile work, built-in audio system in master bedroom and living room, stainless steel appliances, built-in wine fridge, washer/ dryer! Enjoy your private patio off the kitchen with AstroTurf on the side yard.

The home owners association covers water and trash and maintenance on the surrounding area. Community is equipped with a pool, spa and bbq pit. A gated and secured garage with two parking spots are designated to the property plus additional spots for guests. This community is rarely available and is one the most sought after areas of Orange County. Two blocks from The Triangle and 3 miles from the sand of Newport Beach.