2569 Elden Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous East Side Costa Mesa Townhouse! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home with a 2 car direct access garage. Freshly painted, all bedrooms upstairs, spacious Master Suite, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, Loft that can be used as an office or bedroom. Vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, wrap around yard area, and cozy fireplace in living room. Desirable East Side location close to schools, restaurants and walking distance to the Back Bay. This home won't last long!