2569 Elden Avenue
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:25 PM

2569 Elden Avenue

2569 Elden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2569 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Gorgeous East Side Costa Mesa Townhouse! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home with a 2 car direct access garage. Freshly painted, all bedrooms upstairs, spacious Master Suite, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, Loft that can be used as an office or bedroom. Vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, wrap around yard area, and cozy fireplace in living room. Desirable East Side location close to schools, restaurants and walking distance to the Back Bay. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2569 Elden Avenue have any available units?
2569 Elden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2569 Elden Avenue have?
Some of 2569 Elden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2569 Elden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2569 Elden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2569 Elden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2569 Elden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2569 Elden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2569 Elden Avenue offers parking.
Does 2569 Elden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2569 Elden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2569 Elden Avenue have a pool?
No, 2569 Elden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2569 Elden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2569 Elden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2569 Elden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2569 Elden Avenue has units with dishwashers.

