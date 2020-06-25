255 Camellia Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Available 03/15/20 Spacious one story renovated home in Eastside - Property Id: 81417



2400sf - 4 BEDROOM home in East Side Costa Mesa. Expansive living room with gas fireplace, gorgeous granite island kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances and 6 burner cooktop, inviting master bedroom suite with French Doors to backyard, rejuvenating master bathroom with stunning tile work, 3 additional tastefully appointed and generously-sized rooms with one bedroom offering their own private full bathroom. Open and bright floorplan, new tile flooring, AC, and epoxy flooring in garage. Garage features a laundry room. Backyard has built-in barbeque and firepit and seating, and artificial turn and offers entrance into the property from living room, kitchen, and master bedroom. 3 bathrooms (2 showers, 1 bathtub). Solar panels on roof. Large front yard with beautiful enclosed Ipe fence and artificial turf. Pets may be considered for fee + deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81417

Property Id 81417



(RLNE5514793)