255 Camellia Lane

Available 03/15/20 Spacious one story renovated home in Eastside
2400sf - 4 BEDROOM home in East Side Costa Mesa. Expansive living room with gas fireplace, gorgeous granite island kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances and 6 burner cooktop, inviting master bedroom suite with French Doors to backyard, rejuvenating master bathroom with stunning tile work, 3 additional tastefully appointed and generously-sized rooms with one bedroom offering their own private full bathroom. Open and bright floorplan, new tile flooring, AC, and epoxy flooring in garage. Garage features a laundry room. Backyard has built-in barbeque and firepit and seating, and artificial turn and offers entrance into the property from living room, kitchen, and master bedroom. 3 bathrooms (2 showers, 1 bathtub). Solar panels on roof. Large front yard with beautiful enclosed Ipe fence and artificial turf. Pets may be considered for fee + deposit.
