Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

255 Camellia Lane

255 Camellia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

255 Camellia Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 03/15/20 Spacious one story renovated home in Eastside - Property Id: 81417

2400sf - 4 BEDROOM home in East Side Costa Mesa. Expansive living room with gas fireplace, gorgeous granite island kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances and 6 burner cooktop, inviting master bedroom suite with French Doors to backyard, rejuvenating master bathroom with stunning tile work, 3 additional tastefully appointed and generously-sized rooms with one bedroom offering their own private full bathroom. Open and bright floorplan, new tile flooring, AC, and epoxy flooring in garage. Garage features a laundry room. Backyard has built-in barbeque and firepit and seating, and artificial turn and offers entrance into the property from living room, kitchen, and master bedroom. 3 bathrooms (2 showers, 1 bathtub). Solar panels on roof. Large front yard with beautiful enclosed Ipe fence and artificial turf. Pets may be considered for fee + deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81417
Property Id 81417

(RLNE5514793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Camellia Lane have any available units?
255 Camellia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Camellia Lane have?
Some of 255 Camellia Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Camellia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
255 Camellia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Camellia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Camellia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 255 Camellia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 255 Camellia Lane offers parking.
Does 255 Camellia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Camellia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Camellia Lane have a pool?
No, 255 Camellia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 255 Camellia Lane have accessible units?
No, 255 Camellia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Camellia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Camellia Lane has units with dishwashers.

