2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Eastside Costa Mesa - Gorgeous 3 Bed Townhome - Stunning w/ Large Yard!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome on the Eastside of Costa Mesa. This 1400 square foot townhome has recently upgraded bathrooms with marble flooring & countertops and beautifully tiled shower walls and an updated kitchen with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances (wine refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave). The house has been well maintained with tile and wood flooring, wicker carpet, two tone paint, a fireplace, central heating and air conditioning, a large rear yard with pavers, laundry hookups, mirrored closet doors, a community pool and jacuzzi, an attached 2 car garage, and wood shutters. This is a great townhome within a beautiful housing community in the highly desirable area of Eastside Costa Mesa. This community has great local access to John Wayne Airport (Orange County Airport), the Irvine Business District, and the 405, 73, and 55 freeways.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3330048)