Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40

2530 Back Bay Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2530 Back Bay Loop, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Eastside Costa Mesa - Gorgeous 3 Bed Townhome - Stunning w/ Large Yard!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome on the Eastside of Costa Mesa. This 1400 square foot townhome has recently upgraded bathrooms with marble flooring & countertops and beautifully tiled shower walls and an updated kitchen with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances (wine refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave). The house has been well maintained with tile and wood flooring, wicker carpet, two tone paint, a fireplace, central heating and air conditioning, a large rear yard with pavers, laundry hookups, mirrored closet doors, a community pool and jacuzzi, an attached 2 car garage, and wood shutters. This is a great townhome within a beautiful housing community in the highly desirable area of Eastside Costa Mesa. This community has great local access to John Wayne Airport (Orange County Airport), the Irvine Business District, and the 405, 73, and 55 freeways.

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3330048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 have any available units?
2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 have?
Some of 2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 currently offering any rent specials?
2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 is pet friendly.
Does 2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 offer parking?
Yes, 2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 offers parking.
Does 2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 have a pool?
Yes, 2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 has a pool.
Does 2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 have accessible units?
No, 2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2530 BACK BAY LOOP #40 has units with dishwashers.
