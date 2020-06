Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the highly desirable Eastside Costa Mesa area this detached 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom cottage style homes has been updated with newer flooring, remodeled kitchen and bath. Each cottage offers an individual large private yard, single car garage, separate meters for gas and electric, and individual washer and dryer hook ups.Ideally located close to 17th street shops and restaurants.