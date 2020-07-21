246 22nd St.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Spectacular Eastside Costa Mesa Home!! - Serious WOW factor on this highly upgraded single story Eastside charmer! From the moment you walk through the beautifully stained wooden gate, through the elegant double entry doors, and on into the gorgeously remodeled interior, you will definitely want to call this place "home"! Featuring a tasteful combination of wood, tile and carpeted flooring, highly upgraded kitchen (with granite counters and stainless steel appliances) and 3 full bathrooms, vaulted ceilings and wood trim on the walls. Unlike most homes in the area, this gem does have central AC. The backyard is quite the lush oasis and entertainer's dream, with central grass surrounded by multiple seating areas and unique wood wall accents. Landscape maintenance is included. Homes like this don't last long, so contact us ASAP to schedule a viewing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5073019)