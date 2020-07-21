All apartments in Costa Mesa
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
246 22nd St.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:49 AM

246 22nd St.

246 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

246 22nd Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
Spectacular Eastside Costa Mesa Home!! - Serious WOW factor on this highly upgraded single story Eastside charmer! From the moment you walk through the beautifully stained wooden gate, through the elegant double entry doors, and on into the gorgeously remodeled interior, you will definitely want to call this place "home"! Featuring a tasteful combination of wood, tile and carpeted flooring, highly upgraded kitchen (with granite counters and stainless steel appliances) and 3 full bathrooms, vaulted ceilings and wood trim on the walls. Unlike most homes in the area, this gem does have central AC. The backyard is quite the lush oasis and entertainer's dream, with central grass surrounded by multiple seating areas and unique wood wall accents. Landscape maintenance is included. Homes like this don't last long, so contact us ASAP to schedule a viewing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5073019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 22nd St. have any available units?
246 22nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 22nd St. have?
Some of 246 22nd St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 22nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
246 22nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 22nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 22nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 246 22nd St. offer parking?
No, 246 22nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 246 22nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 22nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 22nd St. have a pool?
No, 246 22nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 246 22nd St. have accessible units?
No, 246 22nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 246 22nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 22nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
