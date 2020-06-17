2424 Santa Ana Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Eastside Costa Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
This is absolutely wonderful!!!!!. Great complex! And fabulous location!!! surrounded by million dollar homes!!! This is an upper unit (no one below)that has been totally redone! Large Living room that is open to the patio that over looks the lush greenery. Also the living room has vaulted ceilings and a great fireplace. The dining room is off the kitchen that has been totally upgraded even stainless steal appliances that are included. There is a 1/2 bath and a large full bath with tub/shower. Both bedroom are large with lots of closet space and vaulted ceilings. There is a oversize two car garage and washer/ dryer is also included. For private showing call Jill Burnett 949-289-7830
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
