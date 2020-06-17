All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 2424 Santa Ana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
2424 Santa Ana Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2424 Santa Ana Avenue

2424 Santa Ana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2424 Santa Ana Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is absolutely wonderful!!!!!. Great complex! And fabulous location!!! surrounded by million dollar homes!!! This is an upper unit (no one below)that has been totally redone! Large Living room that is open to the patio that over looks the lush greenery. Also the living room has vaulted ceilings and a great fireplace. The dining room is off the kitchen that has been totally upgraded even stainless steal appliances that are included. There is a 1/2 bath and a large full bath with tub/shower. Both bedroom are large with lots of closet space and vaulted ceilings. There is a oversize two car garage and washer/ dryer is also included. For private showing call Jill Burnett 949-289-7830

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Santa Ana Avenue have any available units?
2424 Santa Ana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Santa Ana Avenue have?
Some of 2424 Santa Ana Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Santa Ana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Santa Ana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Santa Ana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2424 Santa Ana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2424 Santa Ana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Santa Ana Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2424 Santa Ana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 Santa Ana Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Santa Ana Avenue have a pool?
No, 2424 Santa Ana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Santa Ana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2424 Santa Ana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Santa Ana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 Santa Ana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Plaza Townhomes
811 Paularino Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine