All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 242 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
242 22nd Street
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

242 22nd Street

242 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

242 22nd Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
- Welcome to 242 22nd Street! This Eastside Costa Mesa, single story ranch home features wood laminate floors,shutters, new carpet, and bright windows throughout. The new kitchen has white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, white Quartz countertops and has an open concept. Enter your master bedroom retreat with walk in closet and dual vanity. Two other bedrooms feature large windows and mirrored closet doors. The backyard has been freshly landscaped with plenty of greenery and hardscape with pavers. Attached is a two car garage with laundry hook ups and additional storage. Centrally located to shopping, endless dining options on 17th Street and the best beaches Orange County has to offer, come quick!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4811418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 22nd Street have any available units?
242 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 22nd Street have?
Some of 242 22nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
242 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 242 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 242 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 242 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 242 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 242 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 242 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 242 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 242 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine