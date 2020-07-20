Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

- Welcome to 242 22nd Street! This Eastside Costa Mesa, single story ranch home features wood laminate floors,shutters, new carpet, and bright windows throughout. The new kitchen has white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, white Quartz countertops and has an open concept. Enter your master bedroom retreat with walk in closet and dual vanity. Two other bedrooms feature large windows and mirrored closet doors. The backyard has been freshly landscaped with plenty of greenery and hardscape with pavers. Attached is a two car garage with laundry hook ups and additional storage. Centrally located to shopping, endless dining options on 17th Street and the best beaches Orange County has to offer, come quick!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4811418)