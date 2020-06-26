All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

2391 Westminster Avenue

2391 Westminster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2391 Westminster Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The PERFECT California Bungalow on a coveted Street in Costa Mesa! This charming Single Story, COMPLETELY DETACHED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers a wonderfully refreshed interior, with a H-U-G-E yard complete with expansive lawn and plenty of fruit-bearing trees! Tired of Condo living and crave your own space? This is the one for you! Recently updated with new flooring, paint, counter tops and baths, you'll appreciate the openness afforded in this cozy space. Owner has LESS THAN ZERO plans to sell this property . . .so it can be your home for years! Two car garage parking and a full length driveway offer more flexibility in parking than you will probably ever need! Convenient central location, moments from great schools, the shopping Mecca of 17th street, and Newport Beach's Back Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2391 Westminster Avenue have any available units?
2391 Westminster Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2391 Westminster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2391 Westminster Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2391 Westminster Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2391 Westminster Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2391 Westminster Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2391 Westminster Avenue offers parking.
Does 2391 Westminster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2391 Westminster Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2391 Westminster Avenue have a pool?
No, 2391 Westminster Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2391 Westminster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2391 Westminster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2391 Westminster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2391 Westminster Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2391 Westminster Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2391 Westminster Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
