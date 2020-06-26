2391 Westminster Avenue

Amenities

The PERFECT California Bungalow on a coveted Street in Costa Mesa! This charming Single Story, COMPLETELY DETACHED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers a wonderfully refreshed interior, with a H-U-G-E yard complete with expansive lawn and plenty of fruit-bearing trees! Tired of Condo living and crave your own space? This is the one for you! Recently updated with new flooring, paint, counter tops and baths, you'll appreciate the openness afforded in this cozy space. Owner has LESS THAN ZERO plans to sell this property . . .so it can be your home for years! Two car garage parking and a full length driveway offer more flexibility in parking than you will probably ever need! Convenient central location, moments from great schools, the shopping Mecca of 17th street, and Newport Beach's Back Bay.