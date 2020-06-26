All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 2253 Rutgers Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
2253 Rutgers Dr.
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

2253 Rutgers Dr.

2253 Rutgers Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Central Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2253 Rutgers Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful College Park Home - Zen inspired College Park home. Completely renovated with over $200k in custom work and renovations featuring Zapata wood from Panama, finished Oak wood flooring, Korean grass & Japanese maple trees. This home also features custom shutters, designer paint, new exterior paint, new sprinkler system, insulated garage with new garage door and solar powered exhaust fan, wireless hidden entertainment system. Enjoy a shower in the oversized master shower or entertaining guests with the open floor plan, serene backyard and patio. 4th bedroom currently used as an office, is separate from the rest of the bedrooms and includes a second private entrance from the backyard.

(RLNE3206172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 Rutgers Dr. have any available units?
2253 Rutgers Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2253 Rutgers Dr. have?
Some of 2253 Rutgers Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2253 Rutgers Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2253 Rutgers Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 Rutgers Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2253 Rutgers Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2253 Rutgers Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2253 Rutgers Dr. offers parking.
Does 2253 Rutgers Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2253 Rutgers Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 Rutgers Dr. have a pool?
No, 2253 Rutgers Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2253 Rutgers Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2253 Rutgers Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 Rutgers Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2253 Rutgers Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine