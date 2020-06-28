All apartments in Costa Mesa
2225 Santa Ana Ave

Location

2225 Santa Ana Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
1 Bed/1 Bath Guest House Haven in Eastside Costa Mesa - Located on a quiet street in Eastside Costa Mesa, this private 1 bed, 1 bath guest house is an absolute dream and sure to go fast!

Property features include:
Stackable Washer/Dryer in unit
Refrigerator
Private Patio with furniture
Ceiling fans
Large closet with built in organizers
2 car driveway
Gated Fence with keypad
Security cameras
All utilities including basic cable and internet

We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws. Looking for long term tenant (1 Year Lease). Contact us today to see this home 949.631.7777.

BRE:01968681

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4204206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Santa Ana Ave have any available units?
2225 Santa Ana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 Santa Ana Ave have?
Some of 2225 Santa Ana Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Santa Ana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Santa Ana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Santa Ana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 Santa Ana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2225 Santa Ana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Santa Ana Ave offers parking.
Does 2225 Santa Ana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 Santa Ana Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Santa Ana Ave have a pool?
No, 2225 Santa Ana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Santa Ana Ave have accessible units?
No, 2225 Santa Ana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Santa Ana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 Santa Ana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
