2225 Santa Ana Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking ceiling fan internet access

1 Bed/1 Bath Guest House Haven in Eastside Costa Mesa - Located on a quiet street in Eastside Costa Mesa, this private 1 bed, 1 bath guest house is an absolute dream and sure to go fast!



Property features include:

Stackable Washer/Dryer in unit

Refrigerator

Private Patio with furniture

Ceiling fans

Large closet with built in organizers

2 car driveway

Gated Fence with keypad

Security cameras

All utilities including basic cable and internet



We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws. Looking for long term tenant (1 Year Lease). Contact us today to see this home 949.631.7777.



BRE:01968681



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4204206)