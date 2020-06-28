2225 Santa Ana Ave

Amenities
1 Bed/1 Bath Guest House Haven in Eastside Costa Mesa - Located on a quiet street in Eastside Costa Mesa, this private 1 bed, 1 bath guest house is an absolute dream and sure to go fast!
Property features include:
Stackable Washer/Dryer in unit
Refrigerator
Private Patio with furniture
Ceiling fans
Large closet with built in organizers
2 car driveway
Gated Fence with keypad
Security cameras
All utilities including basic cable and internet
We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws. Looking for long term tenant (1 Year Lease). Contact us today to see this home 949.631.7777.
BRE:01968681
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4204206)